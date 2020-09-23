Unique Wedding Dessert Concepts From St. Louis Area Bakers

Wedding cakes make an already sweet day even sweeter. However, many couples are converting from cakes to shareable offerings that are just as sweet. Whether you want a charming cupcake concoction, a divine doughnut wall, marvelous macarons or even custom cake pops, these area bakeries take (and bake) the cake.
The Cup is eager to bring the best of both worlds to your wedding – a traditional 6-inch top-tier cake for cake cutting, displayed over a castle of cupcakes for friends and family. Choose from signature flavors such as peanut butter cup and strawberries ’n’ cream, or even create your own. Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it, too?
Sure you can’t cut it like a cake, but guests will be just as eager to enjoy Hemlock & Honey Baking Co.’s macaron tower. These light-as-air meringue cookies in a combination of colors and flavors are as alluring as they are appetizing.
La Pâtisserie Chouquette is known for its breathtakingly beautiful baked goods. Do your guests a favor, and bid them adieu with Simone Faure’s French macarons as party favors. Faure, who brings French- and New Orleans-inspired flair to the business, packages two macarons in clear plastic that entice guests to indulge.
Craving a doughnut wall for your wedding day? Stacy’s Confectionery Stations has you covered! Stacy’s Confectionery Stations offers custom-designed candy buffets, pretzel walls and delicious doughnut walls that are as stunning as they are savory, holding up to 80 doughnuts in place.
He popped the question, so why not provide cake pops for your party? The perfect bite-size treats, cake pops from STL Cake Pops come in a variety of flavors – think red velvet, German chocolate, chocolate salted caramel and more – alongside truffle cake balls, chocolate-covered Oreos and more.
Allow the winner of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars to create a divine dessert table for your big day. The Sweet Divine can coordinate the colors of the desserts served – cupcakes, macarons and more – in a variety of flavors and can even create a small cake as a centerpiece specifically for the couple.
