Engaged couples often find themselves in a quandary after booking their dream venue: There’s no space on-site in which to get ready for the big day! That was a major motivation behind opening the Velvet Room Makeup & Hair studio, says owners Marina Guebely and Shanice Mac.
“We’ve created a bridal hair and makeup studio in the South City area,” Guebely says. “It’s a nice, fun, energetic space for our brides who rent out the space. There’s plenty of parking and amazing natural lighting.”
The white interior offers a fresh ambiance with pops of color from pink velvet seating and gold-rimmed mirrors. The duo behind the Velvet Room are experienced makeup artists and hairstylists, who have spent more than a decade in the bridal industry.
“We take out a big part of the guesswork for brides,” Mac says. “You have a place here where you can have a [beauty] trial and get ready.”
Bridal parties can arrange dresses and clothing on a gold rack or use one of the massive storefront windows to backlight a bridal gown for photo ops. A kitchenette area, where a pink Keurig is already stationed, provides an ideal set-up for the bridal party to bring in treats and mimosas or other beverages.
“Be it for a courthouse bride or one with a bridal party of 12, we can give the bride what she wants on her wedding day,” Mac says.
A certified nurse practitioner is available to give the bridal party vitamin B-12 injections. “When you’re getting ready [for a big celebration like this], you often have to get up very early,” Guebely says. “This can be a nice little energy boost. I get them once a month, and I love them.”
Pricing depends on the size of your group, what services you wish to use and if you plan on renting out the entire studio for your preparations.
“Planning a wedding is not stress-free,” Guebely says. “It can be a lot. We aim to be the fun part of the wedding. Work with us and we commit to being communicative and making sure that everything will be well done.”
Mac adds: “We have a passion for the bridal industry. We love to be a part of one of the most special days in your life and we’re here to help it be as special as possible.”
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.