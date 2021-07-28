Wedding Photo Backdrops That Wow

Over-the-top photo backdrops – from twinkle lights to floral displays to statement balloons – are the key to a truly Instagram-worthy wedding. These larger-than-life installations are a guest magnet and provide entertainment all night long.
Follow this guide to some of St. Louis’ top vendors offering the most fabulous photogenic backgrounds.
Inflate
Make your big day pop with custom balloon and backdrop installations reflecting each couple’s personality for truly unique photo ops.
832-664-0554, bookinflate.com
An Affair To Remember
Beautifully frame your nuptials, bridal party reception table, wedding cake and attendees with your choice of a golden arch, halo, hexagon or chuppah decorated with drapes, florals or candles.
314-899-9321, aatrstl.com
Eye Candy Rentals
Send your wedding over the top with a beautiful background of boxwood greenery and colorful flowers, along with custom additions including “Mr. and Mrs.” name cutouts.
618-541-1383, eyecandyrentals.com
Hi Ho Helio
Take your guests’ breath away with personalized balloon creations that will make their photos pop!
314-872-7711, hihohelio.com
Party Hop
Get swept up in your own fairytale with a custom balloon garland or floral-embellished stand that can double as a romantic altar and an elegant backdrop for wedding guest images.
Applause!! Balloon Creations
Create the ideal atmosphere for your wedding guests to take their best shot amid larger-than-life, artistic balloon sculptures and towering logo walls.
314-353-5500, applauseballoons.com
Rent My Wedding
Wed under a canopy of lights, fabrics and florals during your ceremony, and then invite your guests to capture their own special moments beneath the signature installation.
800-465-8020, rentmywedding.com
Weinhardt Party Rentals
Choose among velour, sheer and sequin draping fabrics that will perfectly frame your wedding in person and in photos, ensuring your special day will last a lifetime.