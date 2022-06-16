What to Know Before You Go to a Tasting With a Wedding Caterer

One of the many – and often favorite – joys of a wedding is the food. To plan the ultimate wedding-day menu with your caterer, consider what local experts Kristen Swidrak, director of catering at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, and Maggie Barton, chief operating officer at St. Louis catering and event company Butler’s Pantry, have to say.
The most important factor the couple should review with their caterer is the overall budget, Swidrak notes. “That way, the caterer can craft menus and suggestions that are in the right price range,” she says.
Second, the soon-to-be-wed should ask about the amount of customization the caterer can provide with the menu. “Every aspect of the wedding should be a reflection of that specific couple, including the menu,” Swidrak explains. “If the caterer isn’t willing to tailor a menu to fit their needs and preferences, that’s probably a red flag.”
It’s crucial to do your homework before meeting with your caterer, Barton says. “Know your budget and how you plan to spend it,” she explains. “It’s also key to know what’s most important to you. If that’s an immersive culinary experience for an intimate group, that will dictate options presented to you. If you’re allocating the majority of your budget to bringing in an over-the-top band from Los Angeles, that will tell your caterer that maybe a simpler spread is the way to go for dinner, but that time and budget will also need to be spent fulfilling the band’s culinary needs behind the scenes! The more you know and can relay, the better your wedding caterer can help craft a unique experience to complement your big day.”
As for the all-important tasting appointment, Swidrak says 10 to 12 weeks prior to the wedding is your best bet, “so it’s within the same season for produce and other ingredients.” By that point, she adds that the couple should have determined what style of service they prefer – plated, buffet or stations – and have narrowed down a list of specific items they want to try.
And Barton is careful to note that planning ahead and booking your caterer and related appointments early are essential in today’s wedding-planning climate.
“The entire industry is experiencing labor shortages like never before, and this is limiting capacity for taking on future events,” she explains. “If you have a date, book it. If you don’t have a date in mind, remain flexible. Booking your wedding venue and caterer should be among the first things you check off of your list.”
Finally, Barton emphasizes the importance of a good working relationship with your caterer. “You will be working with vendors like your wedding caterer for a year – often longer – so your relationship is important!” she says. “This is why we see ourselves as more of a friend-or than a vendor. We become a trusted partner in the planning process, which should be enjoyable every step of the way.”
Butler’s Pantry, 1414 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-664-7680, butlerspantry.com
Four Seasons Hotel St Louis, 999 N. Second St., St. Louis, 314-881-5800, fourseasons.com/stlouis