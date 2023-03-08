For a bonding experience like no other, take your bachelor/ette party on a float trip through scenic Missouri. If you’re looking for a teamwork-building activity, pair people up in canoes. If your group is smaller, try out single-person kayaks. Or if you’d rather have a lazy float, rent a raft that can hold your whole party. Whether you’re looking for somewhere that’s close to home, full of adventure or party central, we’ve got you covered in this guide.
Meramec River
By far the floating river nearest to St. Louis, the Meramec River flows right outside of South County. But we’d still suggest driving down to Steelville, Missouri, and staying in a cabin rental close to town or Meramec River Resort, which also offers float trips fit for all experience levels. Take the time to go to Meramec Spring Park to see the beautifully blue Meramec Spring, which pumps out 100 million gallons of fresh water each day. The park also features a trout hatchery and historic ironworks. For lunch or dinner, go to downtown Steelville for burgers, ice cream and more.
Meramec River Resort, 2356 Bass Road, Steelville, 573-775-2267, meramecriverresort.com
Current River
The Current River is one of the fastest-flowing floating rivers in the state, making the 3-hour drive south from St. Louis totally worth it. It’s a great option if your party has some floating experience and is on the hunt for an adventurous challenge. Carr’s Canoe Rental offers two short one-day trips (Pulltite to Round Spring or Akers Ferry to Pulltite); on either trip, make a stop during your paddle to hike at Pulltite Spring, a natural spring right on the Current River. Make Echo Bluff State Park your home base and stay at one of its onsite cabins that offer accommodations for groups of six to 12 people and bike rentals at the lodge. When you aren’t on the river, hike or mountain bike through Echo Bluff’s 4 miles of trails and explore Sinking Creek or enjoy a meal alongside local beer and wine at the lodge’s restaurant, Creekside Grill.
Echo Bluff State Park, 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, 844-322-3246, echobluffstatepark.com
Carr’s Canoe Rental, 32511 State Highway 19, Eminence, 1-800-333-3956, carrscanoerental.com
Huzzah Creek
A universal Missouri river rule is that weekends are where the party’s at, and this is definitely true for a float on the Huzzah River. Bass River Resort will be your home for the weekend, where you can choose to camp or stay in the onsite cabins that sleep up to 20 guests. Bass River Resort also offers canoeing, kayaking and rafting trips, with a shuttle that takes you right back to your lodging after a day on the water. Plus, it has horseback riding trips available to explore the scenery off the water. Take your party underground with a guided tour of the massive Onondaga Cave, located just 15 miles away, and go for a hike while you’re at the state park. Cave tour reservations are $18 for adults and can be made at mostateparks.com.
Bass River Resort, 204 Butts Road, Steelville, 800-392-3700, bassresort.com