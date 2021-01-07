Top wedding dress trends to know

The Big Day is sponsored by Kenrick's Meats & Catering in St. Louis, Missouri.
Sure, you’ve scrolled through Pinterest and pinned plenty of dreamy wedding dresses; however, actually saying yes to the dress can be slightly more daunting. Mia Grace Bridal is up-to-date on go-to trends while also eager to aid brides with finding the dress for their day.
“The way we see it, you can find a wedding dress almost anywhere,” says Vicky Smith, owner of Mia Grace Bridal. “We believe brides are shopping for more than just a dress; they are looking for an intimate, individualized experience in fun and comfortable surroundings. Our philosophy is simple — to help you look your most beautiful, retain your own individuality, and be totally confident in your choice. The ambiance is laid-back and relaxed — the perfect environment in which to choose your wedding dress. It’s about dedication to the details and exceeding expectations.”
When it comes to what’s “in,” Smith says classic gowns will always be in style, but that there are certainly also trends taking the wedding scene by storm — such as a crepe gown, which is a classic, clean and modern option that is understated, yet stunning.
“The simplicity of a clean crepe gown works best for a contemporary bride with a modern look,” Smith says. “Square necklines are also flattering on any bust type.”
The Demi dress by Kitty Chen Couture is the perfect example of both of these trends, as it’s a crepe gown that features a square neckline and a low back. With its classic buttons down the train, it’s as minimalist as it is stunning.
Aside from shape, Smith says fabric is also a crucial component.
“The chiffon fabric trend creates a soft A-line skirt providing a romantic feel for the bride’s day of love,” Smith says. “The beauty is in the fabric. Textured laces over shades of blush or Champagne highlight the bride’s individuality by adding dimension to the gown.”
One elegant example of chiffon is the Saskia dress by Sophia Tolli, which is an A-line chiffon showstopper with a breathtaking lace bodice and beautiful off-the shoulder beading.
“While it’s important for [brides] to view bridal trends online, we encourage them to be open-minded when trying on different gowns,” Smith says. “Brides are often surprised by what they fall in love with.”