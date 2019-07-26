Katie and Jordan had their first date at Steinburg Ice Rink. They professed their love at a Blues game. Jordan proposed in a restaurant in front of the Arch – talk about hitting all of the hot spots!
The couple wanted their wedding to be as well-rounded as their dating life. Katie’s childhood church, St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, IL., was the centerpiece of their wedding. It was important to Katie and Jordan to express their faith with a church wedding.
Equally important were Katie and Jordan’s families. Katie’s bouquet was wrapped with a piece of her mother’s wedding dress. And, by moving their head table to the center of the room and having family, wedding party and dates sit with them, they were able to share the celebration in a family-style way.
Dancing and late-night pizza rounded out the evening.
