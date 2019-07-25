Fun-loving Brendan and Stacia made the most of their windy, cold and rainy wedding day. They managed to maintain their humor and composure after their outdoor wedding was moved indoors. “Everything was a rainy mess…but it could not have been more perfect to us,” said Stacia.
Simplicity was the chosen style. Bridesmaids wore unmatched navy dresses and the groomsmen wore grey suits. Greenery accented the flowers and was used on the table centerpieces to provide a contrast to the crisp, white table linens.
Stacia and Brendan both agreed that being surrounded by family and friends was their favorite part — not a difficult task considering they had a 24-member wedding party!
