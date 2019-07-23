Leaving the wedding reception and stepping into married life with a shower of sparklers, Luke and Hannah Williams chose small fireworks to light up their send-off. Couples commonly use fireworks as a picturesque way to end their celebrations and they will then be whisked away by their preferred mode of transportation. Limited only by imagination, the couple may choose for an elegant farewell in a horse-drawn carriage or limousine, a golf cart for outdoor occasions, or a school or party bus to keep the fun going after the reception.