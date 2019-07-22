Two right swipes brought free spirits Avianna and Jared together. They fell in in love in the midst of a long-distance relationship as Avianna traveled the globe pursuing her singing career. Thoughts of her blue-eyed man drew her back to St. Louis and they were married in September of 2018 at the Ruins in Tower Grove Park.
The wedding decor centered around green fronds and palms, with a palette of blush, burgundy, ivory and navy blue. At the reception in the Piper Palm House, Avianna serenaded Jared with a song — “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar. “I was fortunate enough that a woman who had traveled the world chose me as her husband,” Jared said.
Ceremony/Reception: Piper Palm House | Rehearsal dinner: Tower Grove Park Carousel Pavilion | Invitations: Etsy | Bride’s dress: Simply Elegant Bridal | Bridesmaid’s dresses: Lulus | Hair: Friends | Makeup: Michael Shead | Men’s attire: Jos A Bank | Rings: Avi: Jared’s; Jared: Manly Bands | Flowers: Sisters Floral Design Studio | Cake: The Sweet Divine | Entertainment: Ceremony: Harp Inspirations; Reception: Dj Deks | Photographer: Elizabeth & George Photography | Honeymoon destination: Phuket, Yao Noi, Bangkok, Thailand