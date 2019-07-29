Kennedi and Malek met in middle school and grew closer as time went on. Kennedi knew they were meant to be when they spent hours mapping out their future as parents to their unborn daughter. After a public and failed proposal attempt at a local restaurant, Malek proposed in their home. The proposal at home was “a lot more intimate and just as special,” remarked Kennedi.
With the Gateway Arch in the background, burgundy, blush pink and ivory with silver accents adorned the ceremony and reception. Kennedi crafted the bouquets, centerpieces and table decorations herself.
Time flew by that day with the exception of their first dance where they finally were able to settle in as husband and wife.
Ceremony/Reception: The Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch | Rehearsal Dinner: Lotawata Creek | Invitations: Handmade - Etsy template | Bride’s Dress: The Ultimate Bride | Bridesmaid Dresses: Amazon | Hair & Makeup: Glam by DeNeen | Men’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Rings: Jared | Flowers: Handmade | Cake/Desserts: The Hyatt Regency at The Arch | Entertainment: DJ Black Pearl | Photographer/Videographer: Trotter Photo | Honeymoon Destination: Maui, Hawaii