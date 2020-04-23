busch light

Photo via Busch Light Twitter page

Many couples spent months or even years planning the wedding of their dreams. Unfortunately, even the best laid plans came to a screeching halt amidst the worldwide pandemic. Our hometown brewery wanted to give those couples something special to keep their hopes up: Cue Anheuser-Busch.

There’s no better way to drown your sorrows than in our neighborhood beer-maker's Busch Light beer – for an entire YEAR. You read that right. Busch Beer is offering a free, yearlong supply of beer to 250 brides and grooms whose weddings were altered due to COVID-19.

Couples who have had to adjust their wedding plans can enter by posting a photo of themselves via social media with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes – and are encouraged to get as creative as they want with their captions.

The contest isn't just for the bride and groom, either. Friends of the couple can also enter to win some Busch Beer swag, i.e a T-shirt or koozie, by tagging their friends and using hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes.

Check out some of your fellow St. Louisans who joined in on the fun via social media. Cheers!

Natalie is an editor at Saint Louis Best Bridal. She is a sucker for a cheesy love song and enjoys running, good coffee and warm conversation.

