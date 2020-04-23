Many couples spent months or even years planning the wedding of their dreams. Unfortunately, even the best laid plans came to a screeching halt amidst the worldwide pandemic. Our hometown brewery wanted to give those couples something special to keep their hopes up: Cue Anheuser-Busch.
There’s no better way to drown your sorrows than in our neighborhood beer-maker's Busch Light beer – for an entire YEAR. You read that right. Busch Beer is offering a free, yearlong supply of beer to 250 brides and grooms whose weddings were altered due to COVID-19.
Couples who have had to adjust their wedding plans can enter by posting a photo of themselves via social media with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes – and are encouraged to get as creative as they want with their captions.
The contest isn't just for the bride and groom, either. Friends of the couple can also enter to win some Busch Beer swag, i.e a T-shirt or koozie, by tagging their friends and using hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes.
Check out some of your fellow St. Louisans who joined in on the fun via social media. Cheers!
Busch Wedding 7
He's a marine, I'm a college professor. Because of COVID, we have to postpone our July 2020 wedding until July 2021. We'll be having our wedding in STL with 200 friends & family. Big Party to celebrate our love - STL BBQ, AB drinks, & dancing! #BuschWeddingGift #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/g8TXO4ymEl— Lauren Thompson (@LTphd16) April 17, 2020
Busch Wedding 2
We were supposed to get married 5/2/2020 in St. Louis-just down the street from AB and instead will be having a small ceremony in my parents backyard with the hope to have a big celebration July 17 💕 #BuschWeddingGift #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/zi60dTyhHU— Natalie (@natalielynn8) April 17, 2020
Busch Wedding 1
Original wedding date was set for May 9th in St Louis, but my fiancé @pullyayz and I had to postpone. Hopefully looking forward to celebrating in July with fireworks and plenty of @BuschBeer #BuschWeddingGift #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/wPyoyhZrmI— Ryan Sims (@TheSnazzy) April 17, 2020
Busch Wedding 5
Busch Wedding 4
Busch Wedding 3
Busch Wedding 6
Our wedding was supposed to be yesterday back in MN. My fiancé is on the front lines as a resident physician here in STL and I couldn’t be more proud. We found a way to celebrate the day by ourselves and can’t wait for our new date in November! #BuschWeddingGift #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/3ylXYbJr4c— Zach Brickner (@ZBrickner26) April 19, 2020