Wedding planning can be a stressful and exciting time for couples, but this wedding season is a little different. We are in a season where engaged couples are putting COVID-19 notes on their wedding invitations, and brides must patiently wait for the next wave of news to unfold, potentially dictating future wedding plans. Amidst the unknowns, these brides are making the best of it.
Katie Holt of Clayton, Missouri, is one such bride. She and her fiancée, Scott Ray, originally from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, met in the fall of 2017. Their first date was shortly thereafter in Soulard, and according to Holt, “the rest was history!” They were engaged a year later in Forest Park. In true St. Louis fashion, they locked in their wedding location just a few months later at the historic World’s Fair Pavilion. They planned to wed in June of 2020 – and still do.
Holt and Ray went about their wedding planning as any other newly engaged couple would. They hired a wedding planner, secured their vendors, signed their contracts and were ready to get hitched. But the coronavirus had other plans. “The planning went from almost done to, ’What the heck do we do next?’” she said.
Another local couple, Lily Stewart of Ellisville, Missouri, and her fiancée, Brenden Dowling of Hillsboro, Missouri, are in the same boat. The couple met on Tinder and had their first date quickly after meeting via a dating app. They ended up talking for two hours on the date and according to Lily, “They’ve been inseparable ever since.”
Stewart and Dowling tentatively plan to wed at Andre’s Fox Run Golf Course in Eureka, Missouri, in October of 2020.
A change of plans
Both couples have had to roll with the punches of wedding planning amidst the spread of the virus. This is a time when planners and vendors are just as much in the unknown as the brides and grooms themselves. Both brides offered insight into their ever-evolving plans for their weddings.
For Holt, the future looks like more questions than answers. “We’ve been figuring out what options we have across all vendors and scenarios, what decisions we need to make and when, what measures in place may affect us (by the CDC and government) and what that timetable looks like. And it has not been easy,” she said.
For Stewart, with her wedding scheduled for October, the planning has become a waiting game. Worst case scenario, the wedding would have to be postponed to a later date. For Holt, with her wedding planned for next month, there is a possibility that the celebration could be reduced to just she and Ray, and her close friends and relatives.
Silver linings
Although this time has been stressful for both brides, there have certainly been noticeable silver linings. Both brides praised the communication from their St. Louis vendors. “The ones [vendors] I have already booked have all been very open and there has been open communication,” Stewart said.
Holt described the St. Louis wedding community as “incredible,” saying, “Almost every vendor has been extremely accommodating to the current situation and flexible depending on our specific needs, more than I ever imagined.”
Both brides have also found solace in their own personal forms of self-care. Stewart has used this time to put her mind at ease by brainstorming a plan B with her maid-of-honor and mother. Also, focusing on what she can control – like DIYing centerpieces. “These things need to be thought about anyway and can always be carried on to another date if needed,” Stewart said.
For Holt, her outlet has been running through Lafayette Square and Soulard, LOTS of communication with family and loved ones and focusing on the big picture.
Through it all, their relationships with their fiancées have never felt stronger, either. Holt explains that she and Ray have, ironically, never felt luckier than they do today. “This pandemic has shown us what is most important in life – and a big wedding bash doesn’t even make the top 10.
“Scott and I work through and handle pandemics really well together,” she added, chuckling.
Advice for the future
“All brides are going through the same thing right now,” Stewart said reassuringly.
Holt’s advice for the wedding unknowns: Allow yourself to feel the “why me?” moments. “Sure, you may miss out on things because of this,” she said. “But in reality, these are all first-world problems. Allow yourself 10 minutes a day to be sad, then keep going. It makes it a lot easier to see what is really important. No matter what, Scott and I are getting married. We are ready to get going on being husband and wife.”