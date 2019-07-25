Modern couples are taking a holistic approach to wedding planning. Even as they tailor details to reflect their personal taste and style, they are also thinking globally. Sustainability is now a major consideration, one that many St. Louis catering companies recognize by minimizing waste and using locally sourced ingredients. Butler’s Pantry calls their approach Seat to Savor. “We strive to use every part of the plant, produce and protein,” says chef Vince Bommarito Jr., the chief culinary officer at Butler’s Pantry. “The trick is to not only use it in familiar ways but also unexpected ways. For instance, we like to use leftover basil, introduce agar-agar and voila! We’ve created basil ‘caviar’ to top hors d’oeuvres or add an herbaceous flair to the cocktail menu.”
An open bar is one tradition that has remained a constant, but over time their choices have broadened. Offering more than just soda and water for non-drinkers (or guests who might want to take a break) is a thoughtful touch and a chance to get creative. Pressed juices provide a healthy, refreshing option, as do mocktails made with fresh fruit purees, like mango mules or watermelon margs. “We know our clients are looking for unique, Instagram-worthy food-and-drink experiences, therefore, we consistently try to push the envelope with the ingredients we choose and how we present them,” chef Bommarito says.
Another way to reduce a reception’s carbon footprint? Drink locally. The St. Louis area has no shortage of breweries and wineries, and weddings are fantastic opportunities to give out-of-towners a taste of what makes St. Louis special. Markets and liquor stores all over the city offer kegs from the region’s most popular microbreweries including Schlafly, 4 Hands, Urban Chestnut, Old Bakery and dozens more. Also, consider using real stemware and eliminating single-use plastic straws and swizzle sticks — they will not be missed.
Guests who have a sweet tooth and a penchant for the unexpected will love a dessert bar or a milkshake station that offers traditional and boozy shakes. Strange Donuts owner Jason Bockman says that it caters to couples who want something a little bit different for their reception — in this case, doughnuts as an alternative to cake — while still referencing classic wedding traditions. “Wedding cake and strawberries and champagne flavors are always popular, but being from St. Louis, our gooey butter cake doughnut is always on the menu,” he says.
Receptions tend to get more laid-back as they progress, and the food should loosen up right along with it. If dinner was the time to use the correct fork for salad, late night is the time to do away with utensils entirely: Bringing in finger foods like pizza, hot dogs, sliders, pretzels and toasted ravioli is a surefire way to keep the party — and the guests — going into the wee hours.