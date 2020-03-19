It’s evident that we are in times of uncertainty with the COVID-19 outbreak. From business closings, to canceled vacations and postponed sporting events – we are experiencing unprecedented and uncharted ways of living. Now more than ever, we are learning how to be flexible. We could use a little positivity and perhaps a good laugh. We need each other. Allison and King Scott decided in their own way to contribute to that need.
Rather than mourning the loss of their upcoming, in-person wedding ceremony, the future Scotts decided to host a “Virtual Royal Quarantine Wedding” in efforts to keep spirits high and bring laughter in the midst of a somber time. They took to Instagram to spread the news.
You're invited to watch the Royal QUARANTINE wedding of Allison & King Scott. To protect your health and to honor the necessary safety measures, we are now live streaming our wedding instead of meeting in person. Be our virtual guest by tuning in to @kingscottrules on Facebook or Instagram Saturday, March 28 @ 3 PM Join in on the wedding fun! wear your formal attire at home and share photos with the hashtag #ROYALQUARANTINEWEDDING
Talk about an out-of-the-box way to bring the community together. Well done, Allison and King! Tune in at 3:00 p.m. on March 28 to watch the nuptials unfold.