For many brides, looking their best on their wedding day includes elevating their hair and makeup game. However, since most brides don’t work with a glam squad every day, it can be challenging to figure out exactly what look to go for.
“It's important to think about what makes you feel like yourself and then build your look from there,” advises Katie-Laine Thornton, owner of Indigo Beauty Collective in Nashville.
Need some wedding day hair and makeup inspiration? Here are some of the biggest trends for bridal beauty to kick start your search.
1. Pretty in pink
“Right now, I am seeing soft, polished makeup with a romantic feel. Brows are a little softer than in past seasons, and cheeks and lips have a little more pink,” says Thorton.
This rosy look was also popular at the fall 2020 Bridal Fashion Week. Designers from Marchesa to Monique Lhuillier sent their models down the runway with pretty pink eyeshadows and blushes for a fresh-faced finish.
2. Braided crowns
Top off your bridal look with a sweet and feminine braid. From full milkmaid braids to a simple waterfall braid, there are tons of options to add interest and intricacy to your wedding hairstyle – no matter your hair length.
3. Shimmer and shine
Gone are the days when matte reigned supreme. Now, it’s all about a dewy finish for brides and beauty gurus alike. Add a bit of shimmery eyeshadow, shiny highlighter, creme-based blush or glossy lip for truly glowing wedding day makeup.
4. Wrapped in ribbons
Tie off your wedding day look with hair accessories straight from the Bridal Fashion Week runway: ribbons and bows. Go big with an oversized, pearl-encrusted bow in your flowing locks or keep things subtle with a velvet ribbon tied to your sleek ponytail. Either way, it’s the perfect chic and sweet way to accent your bridal hairdo.
5. Luscious lashes
According to Thorton, a lot of lash is very popular with her brides as of late. While falsies can get a bad rap for looking fake, the right set can make your eyes pop. The key is to find a pair that adds length and volume without going overboard. It's also best to choose a pair without any extra adornments like rhinestones or color.
6. Statement headbands
Forget tiaras – statement headbands are the modern way for brides to shine. Whether they’re bejeweled, covered in sequins or encrusted with pearls, these sparkly accessories are a chic way to take your bridal look to the next level.
7. Pop of purple
Berry-tinted lipstick is the perfect option for brides looking for an alternative to traditional pinks, nudes or even reds. The bold look is not only fresh and fun but also compliments a wide range of skin tones.
8. Tons of texture
While super polished ‘dos may be a bridal classic, more natural and relaxed hairstyles are on the rise. “I am expecting to see a lot of super textured, effortless up-dos,” says Thorton about the future of bridal hair.
So, instead of trying to tame your hair into a sleek up-do or glossy curls, consider embracing your natural texture with beachy waves or a slightly messy bun.