Fact: Roughly 10 percent of your wedding budget will go towards flowers. That’s quite a bit of bank. Utilize a few of our tips and useful ideas to reduce that expense so that you can put it towards something else on your wishlist like singing bartenders!
Use in season or locally grown flowers
You may have your heart set on a certain type of flower for your bouquet or centerpiece, but if it is not in season at the time of your wedding, it could raise the price. Most flowers are sourced from outside the area, so availability during peak seasons comes at a cost. Don’t fret though. There are some flowers that are in season year-round. See our seasonal floral list for guidance.
Holidays can impact prices
Watch out if you decide to get married in the middle of February, for instance! On the flip side, if you are getting married around the holidays, your event or ceremony space may already be decorated, requiring less of your budget.
Fill your bouquet with non-floral items
Greenery like Eucalyptus, ferns, ivy or tropical leaves not only fill space, but they make flower arrangements lighter to hold. Other foliage like berries, herbs and wheat are often used in both bouquets and boutonnieres. Also consider feathers, ribbon, wood and buttons in place of floral filler.
Love a large bloom?
Centerpiece flowers like orchids, calla lilies, peonies, dahlias or sunflowers can fill a ton of bouquet space. Or maybe a singular bloom is your entire bouquet? Either way, you’ll make a statement.
Use your ceremony flowers at the reception
Why let that beautiful bouquet only have one moment? Most florists are ready to repurpose your ceremony flowers at the reception site. Rent or purchase vases and your tables will nearly decorate themselves.
Alternate décor
Lights, lights, more lights. Wrap strands of lights around trees or let them cascade behind the head table. Shop for vintage lamps and lampshades or chandeliers, and figure out creative ways to use them in your venue. Votive candles are a reasonably priced and simple decoration as well. Work with your venue on do-it-yourself decorating with lights.
Nontraditional
If you want to forgo the traditional bouquet and decorations, check out these nontraditional ideas:
Paper or fabric bouquets
Large, oversized balloons
Brooch bouquets
Hoop bouquets
Rescue puppies. Yes, puppies, but realistically, you can hold any item that means something to you.
Classic Chic
The subtle, yet eye-catching Classic Chic bouquet is comprised of white O’Hara Garden and Ecuadorian roses and ranunculus. It is accented with lisianthus, veronica, waxflower, seeded Eucalyptus, gunni and succulents for a striking look.
The free-spirited, multi-textured Bohemian Look bouquet features roses, garden roses, gunni, seeded Eucalyptus, the mini Calla lily, king protea, snapdragon, caspia and dahlia. The hanging red amaranthus and the soft pink and white ribbons cascade for a dramatic flair.
If you are looking for a bouquet with “pop,” the vibrant Wild & Textured bouquet featuring yellow, peach and blue hues is for you. The multi-textured bouquet was designed using thistle, rose garden, hanging amaranthus, delphinium, Gerbera daisy, seeded Eucalyptus and feather ferns.
Bouquet by Schnucks Florist & Gifts Photography by Trotter Photo
Bohemian
Bright & Vibrant
The gathered Bright & Vibrant bouquet features sunflowers, rose, garden rose, mini Calla lily, dusty miller, feather Eucalyptus and gunni wrapped with a deep red ribbon.
Round & Textured
Enduring and classic, the Round & Textured bouquet features blush garden roses and complementing seeded Eucalyptus. Aptly placed silver rhinestones add to the elegance of this satin-tied bouquet.
Wild & Textured
If you are looking for a bouquet with “pop,” the vibrant Wild & Textured bouquet featuring yellow, peach and blue hues is for you. The multi-textured bouquet was designed using thistle, rose garden, hanging amaranthus, delphinium, Gerbera daisy, seeded Eucalyptus and feather ferns.
