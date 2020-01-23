It’s no secret that your wedding day flies by in an instant. If you’re tempted to hold on to tokens of the celebration, there are more options than the white dress to be preserved. Audrey Carruthers, founder of Gold & Blooms, enables you to save a more colorful part of your wedding—your bouquet—through pressed flower artwork. She specializes in transforming your bouquet into wall décor as a timeless keepsake.
Her up-and-coming business started as a hobby and a love of botany. “I’ve always had a love for flowers,” Audrey said. “It started out as something I just did for fun. Preserving and pressing them was my way of keeping flowers around after they dried out.”
A bridesmaid caught wind of Audrey’s flower-pressing expertise through word-of-mouth and wanted to surprise a bride with the gift of her very own pressed wedding bouquet. Thus, Gold & Blooms was born.
“I love that I get to create something for brides to remember from their wedding,” she said. “Oftentimes brides will attempt to save their bouquets, but they typically dry out and collect dust and get thrown out. That’s where I come in.”
Audrey consults with brides, grooms or bridal parties leading up to the big day to map out the design. She typically prefers to have their bouquets in hand no more than four days after the wedding to get the process started, but Audrey noted that she will do her best to salvage any and all wedding bouquets regardless of the date she receives it.
The flower preserving and pressing process is no small feat, and Audrey pays close attention to tend to the florals with delicate (and patient) hands—ensuring your artwork will hold its stature for years to come.