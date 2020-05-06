Photo by iStock
The cutting of the wedding cake is the proverbial cherry on top of any wedding reception.
For many guests, dessert-eating is the pinnacle of the reception, so couples should work closely with bakeries to ensure their cake is stylish and tasty. Your personal taste dictates what type of dessert you chose to serve. Cakes may be naked and or even oddly-shaped. What's your cake taste?
An affinity for the traditional
There's nothing wrong with sticking with a classic. Simple and classic cakes adorned with edible or fresh flowers, latticework, pearls and other sugar decorations will continue to be the choice of many couples. Unique fillings and cake flavors allow guests to pick their favorite piece.
The Minimalist
The less-is-more type might think about serving a Naked cake. The multi-layered cake with a thin coating of buttercream on the outside will remain popular as rustic weddings stay in style.
An added bonus is a more freshly baked cake since naked cakes tend to dry out more quickly.
Supports the arts
Cake decorators are artists by their own right, but taking a paint brush to icing requires a special type of talent. If you share an appreciation for the arts, you may want a hand-painted cake. Be it a floral design or tile-like handiwork or even a marbled cake, these deftly painted cakes add a touch of personality and sophistication to your traditional white cake.
The mathematical sort
Geometric cakes with precise lines and details provide a striking yet understated effect that any right-brained person could appreciate. The cake itself can be geometric in shape or the icing can show off varying designs with the same effect. If you want to use shape conservatively, keep the shapes symmetrical. For a more daring look, go for abstract, off-balance cake layers.
All the frills
For an over-the-top, all-in cake, go for ruffles, lots and lots of ruffles. Buttercream or fondant ruffles give wedding cakes all sorts of complexity, and the extra icing is a bonus for those who crave it! Ruffles come in all shapes and sizes: Floral petals and rosettes with a peeling effect are popular options. For a unique look, a fabric-like or a torn paper ruffle are also options. Ombre up your ruffles for additional depth of color.
No cake for you!
If a layered cake isn't your deal (or even if you just want to offer a sweet grazing table in addition to cake), consider these alternative dessert ideas:
Grab-and-go dessert table Macaroon towers Cheesecakes Ice cream sandwiches Dipped cookies, tartlets or cake pops Bundt cakes Dessert food trucks
