This isn’t your everyday business story. From neighbors to friends to co-business owners, Nikki Gomez and Valerie Troha started Happy Camper Cookie Co. after signing up for a cookie baking class.
Their talent was immediately evident. With style and sometimes humor, their cookie designs range from multi-tiered 3-D mini cakes and elegant bouquets to rainbows and even vasectomy celebration party favors. There is no shortage of fun in their grassroots, in-home business.
Four years strong, Happy Camper Cookie Co. whips up custom orders for St. Louis area brides and grooms alike. These cookies are the perfect treat for showers, pre-wedding munchies and even individually-wrapped reception favors.
“We will design cookies based on wedding colors, invitations, themes or floral arrangements,” said Gomez. “We love to work with area brides to make their wedding a success.”
Things have come full circle as Gomez and Troha who live across the street from one another in Cottleville where they host their own cookie decorating classes and even have lemonade-stand-style bake sales and front porch pop-ups with their combined nine children.