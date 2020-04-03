“March 15 redefined the wedding industry forever,” said Kat Gaines, local wedding planner and expert in the industry, speaking on the Coronavirus outbreak and how it is staunchly affecting brides and vendors in the St. Louis area.
The social gathering forbiddance shocked the entire system of every bride and wedding vendor. “Brides were left clueless of what to do,” Gaines said. “No one was prepared for this.”
So, vendors did the only thing they knew to do following the announcement: Came together. The St. Louis wedding industry dove headfirst into uncharted waters on March 16. They locked arms (figuratively, of course) and scheduled an area-wide Zoom meeting with over 130 vendors in order to come up with a unified response. “We were going to help our brides and grooms out as much as possible while trying to keep our businesses afloat,” said Gaines.
The St. Louis wedding industry suddenly went from competition to community.
Gaines explained that in her near 10 years of being in the industry, she’s never seen brides under so much stress. Candidly, she and other wedding planners and vendors are feeling that same weight themselves. “As wedding planners, when we see problems, we fix them,” Gaines said. For the first time, wedding planners are getting bombarded with questions that they cannot give definitive answers on, rather, their best recommendations. “The biggest gray area we’ve ever faced as planners is rain on a wedding day. This entire situation is a gray area,” said Gaines.
Those gray times have brought out the best from the bridal community. “I’ve been so impressed with the way that we’ve handled this as a whole,” she said.
With many unanswered questions and a rise in anxiety among brides and grooms, Gaines offered her advice during this time:
1. Have a plan B. “If your wedding is before July, it is smart to start working on a plan B. Plan B should always be a postponement and not a cancellation. If you straight up cancel your wedding, you will lose all money paid so far to most of your vendors.”
2. Contact all vendors. “See what available dates they have open. But be mentally prepared to have to change your wedding from a Saturday to a Friday or even a Sunday. In the event not all vendors are available on the dates, you want prioritize which vendors are most important to you. Some couples love their photographer, others their band. Some vendors might have to be replaced, but most likely you will be able to keep a majority of them.”
3. Ask about penciling in. “If you are not ready to pull the trigger on moving your late June wedding, see if the vendors will pencil you in on a later date. That way you have first pick in case other couples want your dates if the social distancing should get extended.”
4. Communicate with your guests. “If invitations have already gone out, you can email all your guests letting them know to look for all updates on your wedding website. Be prepared to ask for a second round of RSVP's. Even if the restrictions are lifted, do not be upset if some guests are wary of coming. Their health should be your number one priority.”
5. Postpone rather than stress. “If the stress of deciding either to postpone or wait-and-see is causing you unnecessary stress in this already stressful time, pull the trigger and postpone. Everyone's mental health is so important right now, and listening to the amount of stress my brides are under trying to make this decision is heartbreaking. What I have found is once my couples make the choice to move their date a huge weight is lifted.”
6. Do not let the news consume you. “Always be aware of what is happening in the city or county your wedding is in, but do not let the news consume you. Understand that a 200 person limit is a total of 200 people, meaning all your vendors and guests have to fit into that number. If you are planning a 500-person wedding, you might want to preemptively start cutting your number back. If you don't understand any new restrictions or bans that are put in place OR lifted, reach out to your vendors. They are on top of it and will be able to assist you with most of your questions.”
Kat Gaines is the owner and lead coordinator of Kat Gaines Events. Gaines has been in the St. Louis wedding and event industry for nearly 10 years. She plans 30 to 40 weddings per year and has done over 200 weddings in her career to date.
