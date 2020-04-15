This spring is probably the most challenging season for brides in modern history thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19. Many may be concerned about the health of their family and loved ones, the economy and stuck at home for long stretches of time — all of that on top of trying to plan (or perhaps postpone) a wedding.
With everything going on, it’s understandable if you’re struggling to get in the wedding mood. While you’re at home planning, here are some lighthearted movies to help your creativity or maybe just feel better about your current situation.
1. My Best Friend’s Wedding
Hulu
Hey, things may not be going quite as planned, but at least Julia Roberts isn’t trying to steal your groom! This romantic comedy is an all-time wedding classic. Julianne (Julia Roberts) springs into action when she find out her childhood best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney) is getting married. Her shenanigans are hilarious, if morally questionable as she staves off his ever-friendly, young fiancé, Kimberly (Cameron Diaz). This film is a favorite for a reason and one that helped boost Diaz to mega-stardom.
2. Monster-in-Law
Amazon Prime Video
Jane Fonda is a force to be reckoned with in her 2000’s comeback film, Monster-in-Law. When her son (Michael Vartan) proposes to his girlfriend, Charlie (Jennifer Lopez), while home to meet her, she decides to sabotage. But Charlie thinks two can play at her games. Fonda and Lopez are an unexpectedly hilarious comedic duo in this catty but sweet romantic film.
3. American Wedding
HBO Now
Where raunchy meets romantic, American Wedding is the softer sequel of the raucous American Pie series. The movie, like its predecessors, still features its notoriously R rated humor, but it still manages to slip in some tender moments.
4. The Wedding Planner
Hulu
If you grew up in the early 2000’s, you’re sure to remember this early J. Lo rom-com. Lopez stars as a wedding planner who devotes her life to managing extravagant weddings despite her lonely love life. When she has a chance meet-cute run-in with a handsome doctor, Steve (Matthew McConaughey), it seems too good to be true. And it is. He turns out to be engaged to one of the brides she’s planning a wedding for. This classic has weddings and witty romantics galore.
5. Crazy Rich Asians
Hulu
This modern romance is as hilarious as it is touching. Rachel (Constance Wu) has no idea what she’s getting into when her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding) invites her back to his home country of Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. That’s because he left out some significant details about his family, such as their extreme wealth. Rachel attempts to navigate the elaborate affluence with the help of a friend (Awkwafina).
6. The Week Of
Netflix
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock star in this Netflix original. Set to be prospective in-laws, the two fathers clash over how best to plan a wedding for their kids. Sandler’s character, Kenny, is threatened by Kirby’s (Rock) wealth and refuses to let him pay for anything, even though he himself has little money to spend. The stream-worthy comedy serves as a reminder for what the wedding is all about, even when things go awry.
7. Bridesmaids
Hulu
Weddings are about bringing together lots of different parties, but they may not always get along. That’s exactly what propels the drama in the beloved comedy, Bridesmaids. Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph are a hilarious case study of how not to communicate with your wedding party.
8. The Birdcage
YouTube Movies
This 1996 classic comedy is sure to make you full-belly laugh and miss Robin Williams all in the first 10 minutes. He stars as Armand, a gay drag club owner who lives with his life partner, Albert (Nathan Lane). When his son becomes engaged to the daughter of a right-wing senator (Gene Hackman), they attempt to “play it straight” so the families can meet. But they struggle to adjust their flamboyant lifestyle and personalities to the act.
9. Wedding Daze
Netflix
A heart-broken Anderson (Jason Biggs) jokingly proposes to his waitress (Isla Fisher) while eating in a diner with his friend. To their horrified surprise, she sincerely accepts. The engagement comes as a shock to everyone else they know as well, and the two attempt the prospect of getting to know each other while planning a wedding at the same time.
10. Father of the Bride
Amazon Prime Video
This 1991 comedy classic is as nostalgic as they come. Steve Martin plays George alongside his wife, Nina (Diane Keaton), who have just found out their daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams), is engaged. George makes no attempt to hide his displeasure. Martin’s facial acting brings hilarity to even the quiet moments of this comedic film.
11. Love Wedding Repeat
Netflix
If you love British comedies and a twist on the modern rom-com, this Netflix original is for you. This film is to wedding movies what Death at a Funeral is funeral comedies. The one-day, shenanigan-filled adventure stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn and Freida Pinto.
12. The Big Wedding
Hulu
This all-star cast lineup includes Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, Susan Surandon, Amanda Seyfried, Katherine Heigl and Topher Grace. When an ex-couple is faced with meeting their adopted son’s conservative birth mother for his wedding, they decide to lie about their divorce for their weekend, despite how poorly they now get along.
13. Runaway Bride
Amazon Prime Video
Who says “cold feet” is only for the men? Another wedding must-see from the rom-com queen Julia Roberts, Runaway Bride is a about a bride who just can’t stop running out on the men she’s set to marry. But even with all her history, that doesn’t stop them from trying. Alongside Richard Gere, Roberts’ character finally starts to think more about trying to focus on herself than the men she’s with.