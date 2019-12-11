Looking to pop the question to your bestie? Maybe she lives out of town or you just want it to be extra special. A local company has the perfect gift to ask your best friend to become your bridesmaid!
Weddings are personal, and your gifts should be too. In fact, co-founder Joe Fischer came up with the idea for the company where else but a wedding! After extensive traveling, he found himself appreciating how important friendships were. At a wedding, he was wishing the message he wrote in a card—maybe one of the most important he’d ever write—could be more personalized, more special. That’s where Greetabl was born.
Made from 100 percent recycled paper, the boxes are “like a greeting card and a gift card combined,” says co-founder Zoë Scharf. The idea was to fill the gifting gap – have something more personal than a card, but less expensive and more unique than flowers. Whether you have a bridesmaid across the country or just a friend who had a bad day, give a unique gift and put a smile on their face.
How it works
To create your box, just go to the website and choose from over 100 unique box designs such as flowers, cacti and even an illustrated “Will you be my bridesmaid?” option. Pick a perfect gift to place inside like Champagne gummies, Himalayan salt soak or a mimosa-scented candle. Then, most importantly, make it you. Add your own photos and personal message to send. You can even add extras like a gift card of your choice or fun-to-open colorful confetti!
You may recognize local gifting options like Big Heart Tea Co. and Kakao Chocolate. “The gifts we include are great, but the experience of opening something so unexpected and unique is what makes it such a special moment,” says Scharf.