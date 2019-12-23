When you picture a quintessential bachelorette party, sweaters and snow boots might not immediately come to mind. But hosting your pre-nuptial getaway in the winter actually has its advantages.
“If you’re smart about the destination you pick and the timing, a wintertime bachelorette party can be the best time to travel because of the prices. Travel prices tend to drop in the winter to many locations. As long as you avoid the holidays, you can score some great deals,” says Jamie Chang, destination wedding planner at Mango Muse Events.
It’s also a great option for brides who are looking for an out-of-the-box bachelorette experience.
“A lot of brides come to us looking for something unique, but their first thought is not to change the season. Hosting a winter bachelorette party is definitely a way to stand out and switch up the warm weather bachelorette parties,” says Allison Odhner, founder of Bach to Basic, an all-inclusive bachelorette planning company.
Convinced to have a cold-weather bachelorette party? Here are a few ideas to ensure your party is a winter wonderland.
1. Hit the slopes
If you and your crew are feeling outdoorsy, consider hosting your bachelorette party in a snowy locale, like Aspen or Breckenridge in Colorado. You can spend your days on the slopes skiing and snowboarding, and then warm up in the evening at the ski lodge.
2. Light up the city
If winter sports aren’t your thing, you can still experience the wonders of winter in an urban setting.
“A great location for a wintery bachelorette party is Paris. You get to enjoy the snowy sweater weather, the holiday cheer and all the loveliness that is Paris, which includes great food, shopping and museums,” suggests Chang, who is also the creator of Passport to Joy, an online wedding-planning course for couples.
3. Relax at the spa
Whether you work up a sweat on the slopes or cozied up next to the fireplace, there’s always time for a little pampering on your girls’ trip.
“Going to the spa in the winter is especially nice as our skin and bodies always need some TLC in this time period,” says Chang.
4. Check out a pop-up
If you’re partying in a big city like New York or Chicago, take advantage of the seasonal festivities for a unique experience.
“There are a lot of ‘pop-up’ or temporary events or outings that are available that can set your bachelorette party apart from the rest,” says Odhner. “A few of our favorites we’ve seen include rooftop igloos on bars for dinner, winter festivals and extravagantly decorated — and sometimes hidden — cocktail bars.”
5. Dress for coziness
Of course, what is a modern-day bachelorette party if you aren’t matching with your besties? Ensure your pre-wedding weekend is Instagram-worthy by rocking coordinating flannels, beanies or fluffy robes instead of the typical tank tops, sashes or fanny packs.
6. Enjoy seasonal treats
In between spa treatments, shopping excursions and ice skating, indulge in some wintertime treats. Set up a movie night in your hotel room complete with flavored popcorns, host a hot cocoa bar or go out to a wine or beer tasting to warm everyone up after a long day in the snow.