The day is here! The dress is altered, tables are set, tuxes pressed, wedding bands sized – now all there is to do is get ready with your crew. It’s time for breakfast, cocktails and quality time.
TIPS & TRICKS
Have a photo ready
Although brides typically do trial runs, bridesmaids are a different story. Bringing a photo of your preferred hairstyle ensures that the hairdresser has an idea of what to do with your ‘do.
Have a steamer on hand
Wrinkles are inevitable when you are transferring tuxedos and dresses. Having a steamer on hand is important for last minute touch-ups and wrinkle-free photos!
A few Mimosas are OK
Mimosas are totally necessary when getting ready with your bridal party. Just remember, wedding days are marathons, not sprints.
Make a fun playlist
Music can be one of the best parts of getting ready with your crew. With the right jams, the mood is set for the entire day. Whether it’s upbeat, sing-along tunes or just for ambience, you’ll be glad you had a playlist on hand.
Don’t forget to eat
Oftentimes the thought of food slips by the wayside on the big day. Have a plan in place on what you and your bridal party will be eating leading up to the ceremony to make sure no one is passing out (or stomachs aren’t growling) at the ceremony.