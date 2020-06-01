The do-it-yourself revolution has taken wedding planning by storm. The Pinterest board solutions cover everything from origami-inspired decorations to in-depth self-catering guides. But when is it worth it to craft and when are you biting off way more than you want to chew? Here’s our guide for how to keep wedding crafting fun and not a logistical nightmare.
DON'T DIY:
CAKE
Listen, everyone has a great aunt who has “just the best recipe,” and perhaps they offered to make your wedding cake after a couple glasses of wine. But unless that family member owns a catering business, this one is best left to the professionals. The cake (if that’s what you decide your dessert of choice should be) is often a centerpiece of the reception. Don’t strain your relationships or your precious little time in the days leading up to the big day, and let the pros deliver!
FLOWERS
Flowers are an expensive part of the ceremony, and maybe you’ve read a thing or two about doing your own but unless you are familiar with botanicals — this one is best left to the florists. Certain flowers like daffodils can prematurely kill the other flowers in your bouquet. Plus if stored incorrectly, some flowers can wilt quickly, especially during a summer wedding. If you want to avoid dead botanicals in your wedding photos for a lifetime, it’s best to play it safe and skip the floral DIY.
DO DIY:
TABLE DECORATIONS
Table decorations can range from elegant bouquets to fun bursts of personality — like book stacks, vintage cameras or terrariums and bird cages. Whatever your style, a table decoration is the perfect place to make your wedding your own. Plan a gals’ night and break out the paint brushes, glitter and tulle. Not only can you save some dough, but it’s an opportunity to spend crafting time with your most creative pals!
SEATING CHART
Upcycled shutters with hanging clothespins, painted glass or small,
framed calligraphy on the table — the options for making your own seating chart are endless. No matter your creativity level, this is a doable place to let your personality show and make something that matches you and your spouse-to-be’s style. Use vinyl records or a hat tip to your favorite sports team! Don’t be afraid to employ the help of a friend on this one. Call up your bridesmaids with the best handwriting and have a fun bonding night over wine!
INVITATIONS
Whether you are dying to try the pocket invitation trend or just looking for a place to save, wedding invitations are a surprisingly doable place to create a little bit of room in your budget. There are endless free templates online that cater to any wedding colors or style. Or spring for some calligraphy pens and make something your friends and family will want to save.