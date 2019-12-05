Embroidered denim is back! This trend from the 70s has made a comeback (and a killing) in St. Louis as of late. Not only are they a growing trend among St. Louis Blues fans, these custom pieces have been growing in popularity among brides and grooms, too. Abbey Eilermann, founder of custom design company Daily Disco, along with her dynamic duo, Kaylynn St. Peters and Claire Boxdorfer, are the brains behind these labor-of-love, hand-stitched creations.
Think letterman jacket of the 21st century, but with a modern, yet vintage twist.
Daily Disco offers their signature chainstitch embroidery jacket with a choice of color and design. The jackets are all designed in-house and hand-cranked on their vintage chainstitch machines.
The team ensures your custom jacket is wearable for your wedding (and guaranteed to be worth the wait). The custom chainstitch option is for brides who want to showcase their personality or their new name. “These jackets are the one thing that you wear on your wedding day that you can wear again after,” said Claire, a designer at Daily Disco.
The Daily Disco team loves to have fun with their custom pieces—whether it’s incorporating small notes from the fiancé on the sleeve, or adding the couple’s wedding bouquet on the back. “We will have brides send us a picture of their bouquet and then we base the flowers around it. It’s one of our favorite things to do on jackets—it’s really sweet.”
For brides and grooms who don’t opt for a customized piece, Daily Disco also offers semi-custom pieces such as the “Just Married” or “Girl Gang” iron-on back patch which is great for bridesmaids/bridal parties.
Aside from the signature denim jacket, they offer plenty of other items including bandanas, iron-on patches and embroidered clutches in their recently opened storefront located on the Hill.
If you’re looking for your "Something Blue," Abbey, Claire and Kaylynn at Daily Disco have literally got your back.