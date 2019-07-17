No one expects to have a mishap, but the tightest button may come loose, a candle refuse to light or the bride may need eye drops, hand wipe or refreshment without messing her makeup. Smaller items may be placed beforehand in a tote bag, perhaps a shower gift adapting a practical, recognizable lunch tote. A reliable maid or mother takes charge of stashing it in a handy place to access in church, on the road or at the reception. A small purse may hold personal items for the bride.
For the bride only
- Absorbent papers
- Cell phone
- Cash (small amount)
- Comb/brush
- Hair spray
- Handkerchief: both linen and disposable
- Hand lotion
- Lip balm
- Mirror
- Nail file, clippers
- Perfume
- Personal items
- Throat relief (lozenge, mint or spray)
- Touch-up: makeup, nail polish, hair care
- Tweezers
Essentials
- Baby powder
- Bandages
- Bottled water
- Clear nail polish
- Clear tape
- Comb, brush, hair spray
- Dental floss
- Eye drops
- Facial tissue; absorbent makeup sheets
- Flash drive with essential documents
- Glue: temporary stick or instantly permanent
- Hair pins: black and/or brown
- Instant hem tape
- Lighter
- Lint roller
- Medication: pain reliever, allergy, antacid, motion
- Mints
- Mirror
- Moist hand towelettes
- Nail file
- Natural insect repellent
- Panty hose
- Personal products
- Pins: safety, straight, corsage
- Sewing kit with mini scissors
- Snacks: high-protein, low-sugar, bars and fruit
- Stain remover
- Static removal spray
- Straws
- Sunscreen
- Tweezers
- White chalk or correction fluid