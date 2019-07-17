Bride getting ready

Photo provided by Getty Images

No one expects to have a mishap, but the tightest button may come loose, a candle refuse to light or the bride may need eye drops, hand wipe or refreshment without messing her makeup. Smaller items may be placed beforehand in a tote bag, perhaps a shower gift adapting a practical, recognizable lunch tote. A reliable maid or mother takes charge of stashing it in a handy place to access in church, on the road or at the reception. A small purse may hold personal items for the bride.

For the bride only

  • Absorbent papers
  • Cell phone
  • Cash (small amount)
  • Comb/brush
  • Hair spray
  • Handkerchief: both linen and disposable
  • Hand lotion
  • Lip balm
  • Mirror
  • Nail file, clippers
  • Perfume
  • Personal items
  • Throat relief (lozenge, mint or spray)
  • Touch-up: makeup, nail polish, hair care
  • Tweezers

Essentials

  • Baby powder
  • Bandages
  • Bottled water
  • Clear nail polish
  • Clear tape
  • Comb, brush, hair spray
  • Dental floss
  • Eye drops
  • Facial tissue; absorbent makeup sheets
  • Flash drive with essential documents
  • Glue: temporary stick or instantly permanent
  • Hair pins: black and/or brown
  • Instant hem tape
  • Lighter
  • Lint roller
  • Medication: pain reliever, allergy, antacid, motion
  • Mints
  • Mirror
  • Moist hand towelettes
  • Nail file
  • Natural insect repellent
  • Panty hose
  • Personal products
  • Pins: safety, straight, corsage
  • Sewing kit with mini scissors
  • Snacks: high-protein, low-sugar, bars and fruit
  • Stain remover
  • Static removal spray
  • Straws
  • Sunscreen
  • Tweezers
  • White chalk or correction fluid