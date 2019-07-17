BB_Couple-heart-hands

You’ve found the love of your life and the two of you are getting married!

Now what?

Your wedding is one of the most complex events you, your spouse-to-be and your families may ever orchestrate. A solid plan moves the process forward so the anticipation is pleasant. This timeline and checklist help organize details from a chaotic start into the happiest celebration of your lives. 

9-12 MONTHS

  • Select a date and time for the wedding
  • Arrange for parents to get together, perhaps at an engagement party or informally over dinner
  • Begin to compile guest list
  • Discuss budget with everyone who may contribute financially; establish priorities, including honeymoon
  • Interview potential wedding planners
  • Select officiant and visit with him or her to discuss wedding preparation and procedures
  • Select catering service if not provided by reception site
  • Choose members of the wedding party
  • Research legal rules for marriage license in location where you will wed and immediately add dates to implement them to calendar
  • Narrow down ceremony and reception sites and book them (a popular location may book 18 months in advance or open reservations only 12 months before date)
  • Close in on style, theme and colors
6-9 MONTHS

  • Book photographer and videographer
  • Book ceremony musicians and reception band or DJ
  • Reserve party rental equipment (tables, chairs, tents, lighting)
  • Shop for and order bridal gown and accessories
  • Select florist
  • Select bridesmaids’ dresses
  • Close in on final guest list, addresses
  • Arrange wedding cake tastings, then order a favorite
  • Research honeymoon spots and select travel agent
  • Mail save-the-date cards, especially for destination or holiday wedding
  • Make master to-do list; keep copies only with those who need to know
  • Consider items for registry

4-6 MONTHS

  • Order wedding invitations, thank-you notes and personal stationery (earlier is better)
  • Attend pre-wedding counseling as required or desired
  • Reserve location of rehearsal dinner
  • Arrange lodging for out-of-towners
  • Select and order formalwear for men; schedule fittings
  • Complete registry
  • Reserve wedding-day transportation as needed: to the church, from church to reception, from reception to after-party or where you will spend your wedding night
  • Meet with travel agent to plan honeymoon and make reservations
  • Secure travel documentation; renew/get passports
2-4 MONTHS

  • Finish addressing invitations
  • Meet with caterer to discuss plans for food at the reception
  • Complete honeymoon plans
  • If not already noted on calendars, fill in time for securing marriage license 
  • Set time for any bridal photography beyond the wedding day
  • Select and order wedding rings
  • Set appointments with hairstylist/makeup consultant for rehearsal and wedding day
  • Select gifts for attendants
  • Choose favors and guest book
  • Complete cake order, if necessary
  • Book room for wedding night

4-8 WEEKS

  • Plan menus for rehearsal dinner
  • Pick up wedding rings; arrange for engraving or check for accuracy
  • Have final fitting of wedding gown, make alteration appointment
  • Have run-through of bridal hair (with headpiece, if applicable) and makeup; experiment now, not later
  • Check that bridesmaids have arranged fittings for their gowns, groomsmen for tuxedos and shoes
  • Draw up seating plan for ceremony and reception
  • Submit song lists to ceremony musician and reception band or DJ
  • Finalize plans with every wedding vendor, including photographer
  • Select gifts for parents, attendants and each other
  • Mail invitations six weeks before wedding, earlier if destination wedding or if many travel; design, test-drive map for out-of-towners
  • Decide on insurance policies and name-change documents
  • Write and order programs for ceremon
  • Attend bridal shower(s)
2-4 WEEKS

  • Final gown alteration appointment; bring along maid of honor to learn to bustle it
  • Write vows, if desired; write toasts
  • Review guest list and provide caterer with final counts
  • Finalize seating arrangements
  • Finish place cards for reception
  • Provide rehearsal and wedding-day schedules to wedding party
  • Arrange gift transport from reception
  • Bride has last pre-wedding haircut and coloring
  • Be certain names on photo IDs and/or passports match honeymoon plane tickets/reservations
  • Start packing for honeymoon, listing contents as you add items to suitcase
  • Gather items for emergency kit
  • Everyone: Break in shoes

1 WEEK

  • Send out all final payments possible, place fees still due in envelopes
  • Delegate responsibilities for the wedding day to reliable helpers
  • Finalize rehearsal and rehearsal dinner; confirm attending numbers
  • Double-check details with vendors
  • Confirm honeymoon details and finish packing
  • Groom: Have hair trimmed
  • Attend any remaining bachelor/bachelorette party (hold earlier, if possible)
  • Pass along any challenges that pop up at the last minute to those who can resolve them
1-2 DAYS

  • Get massage, manicure, pedicure; purchase and pack extra nail polish in shade you are using for possible touch-ups
  • Pick up remaining rental attire
  • Attend rehearsal and review all details with participants
  • Enjoy rehearsal dinner, greet family and friends; present wedding party and parents with thank-you gifts
  • Get a good night’s sleep