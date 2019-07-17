You’ve found the love of your life and the two of you are getting married!
Now what?
Your wedding is one of the most complex events you, your spouse-to-be and your families may ever orchestrate. A solid plan moves the process forward so the anticipation is pleasant. This timeline and checklist help organize details from a chaotic start into the happiest celebration of your lives.
9-12 MONTHS
- Select a date and time for the wedding
- Arrange for parents to get together, perhaps at an engagement party or informally over dinner
- Begin to compile guest list
- Discuss budget with everyone who may contribute financially; establish priorities, including honeymoon
- Interview potential wedding planners
- Select officiant and visit with him or her to discuss wedding preparation and procedures
- Select catering service if not provided by reception site
- Choose members of the wedding party
- Research legal rules for marriage license in location where you will wed and immediately add dates to implement them to calendar
- Narrow down ceremony and reception sites and book them (a popular location may book 18 months in advance or open reservations only 12 months before date)
- Close in on style, theme and colors
6-9 MONTHS
- Book photographer and videographer
- Book ceremony musicians and reception band or DJ
- Reserve party rental equipment (tables, chairs, tents, lighting)
- Shop for and order bridal gown and accessories
- Select florist
- Select bridesmaids’ dresses
- Close in on final guest list, addresses
- Arrange wedding cake tastings, then order a favorite
- Research honeymoon spots and select travel agent
- Mail save-the-date cards, especially for destination or holiday wedding
- Make master to-do list; keep copies only with those who need to know
- Consider items for registry
4-6 MONTHS
- Order wedding invitations, thank-you notes and personal stationery (earlier is better)
- Attend pre-wedding counseling as required or desired
- Reserve location of rehearsal dinner
- Arrange lodging for out-of-towners
- Select and order formalwear for men; schedule fittings
- Complete registry
- Reserve wedding-day transportation as needed: to the church, from church to reception, from reception to after-party or where you will spend your wedding night
- Meet with travel agent to plan honeymoon and make reservations
- Secure travel documentation; renew/get passports
2-4 MONTHS
- Finish addressing invitations
- Meet with caterer to discuss plans for food at the reception
- Complete honeymoon plans
- If not already noted on calendars, fill in time for securing marriage license
- Set time for any bridal photography beyond the wedding day
- Select and order wedding rings
- Set appointments with hairstylist/makeup consultant for rehearsal and wedding day
- Select gifts for attendants
- Choose favors and guest book
- Complete cake order, if necessary
- Book room for wedding night
4-8 WEEKS
- Plan menus for rehearsal dinner
- Pick up wedding rings; arrange for engraving or check for accuracy
- Have final fitting of wedding gown, make alteration appointment
- Have run-through of bridal hair (with headpiece, if applicable) and makeup; experiment now, not later
- Check that bridesmaids have arranged fittings for their gowns, groomsmen for tuxedos and shoes
- Draw up seating plan for ceremony and reception
- Submit song lists to ceremony musician and reception band or DJ
- Finalize plans with every wedding vendor, including photographer
- Select gifts for parents, attendants and each other
- Mail invitations six weeks before wedding, earlier if destination wedding or if many travel; design, test-drive map for out-of-towners
- Decide on insurance policies and name-change documents
- Write and order programs for ceremon
- Attend bridal shower(s)
2-4 WEEKS
- Final gown alteration appointment; bring along maid of honor to learn to bustle it
- Write vows, if desired; write toasts
- Review guest list and provide caterer with final counts
- Finalize seating arrangements
- Finish place cards for reception
- Provide rehearsal and wedding-day schedules to wedding party
- Arrange gift transport from reception
- Bride has last pre-wedding haircut and coloring
- Be certain names on photo IDs and/or passports match honeymoon plane tickets/reservations
- Start packing for honeymoon, listing contents as you add items to suitcase
- Gather items for emergency kit
- Everyone: Break in shoes
1 WEEK
- Send out all final payments possible, place fees still due in envelopes
- Delegate responsibilities for the wedding day to reliable helpers
- Finalize rehearsal and rehearsal dinner; confirm attending numbers
- Double-check details with vendors
- Confirm honeymoon details and finish packing
- Groom: Have hair trimmed
- Attend any remaining bachelor/bachelorette party (hold earlier, if possible)
- Pass along any challenges that pop up at the last minute to those who can resolve them
1-2 DAYS
- Get massage, manicure, pedicure; purchase and pack extra nail polish in shade you are using for possible touch-ups
- Pick up remaining rental attire
- Attend rehearsal and review all details with participants
- Enjoy rehearsal dinner, greet family and friends; present wedding party and parents with thank-you gifts
- Get a good night’s sleep