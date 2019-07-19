The process is not magical and heavenly intervention should not be expected. From start to finish, organization is imperative. A few management priorities help keep wedding planning in check and on schedule.
Take time to think
Becoming married takes an “I do.” No rule about who pays for what is set in stone. See our traditional lists below to see where your wedding may adapt.
Sit down and decide
Before setting plans in motion, decide who can pay for what. Whether a couple is established or starting out, financial priorities must be considered as the vision of the wedding unfolds. For smooth planning, there should be give-and-take plus thoughtful consideration in a discussion between a couple and all others who will contribute payment. Couples, particularly older brides and grooms, often pay a major part or all their wedding expenses. Parents may play a less traditional role by paying for an item like flowers or offering a specific amount toward a single or total bill.
Make a spreadsheet
Organize a spreadsheet with three expense columns: Estimated, Modified, and Actual. Color-code, divide and title it in any way that makes sense to you. Make a commitment to tracking expenses as you go so that if paperwork is misplaced, your budget will stay up-to-date. Use free online tools to create the spreadsheet.
List every detail
Not knowing what is due and when a bill should be paid disorganizes bride and groom and any other person responsible for making payments. Record each purchase. Note how it was bought ‒ by check, credit or cash. Was it paid online? Extra columns show how much is due, by when and how you expect to pay. Immediately list an expense when incurred and paid even in part, filling in appropriate columns with details.
Save all receipts
Print out every receipt for the wedding and designate a large envelope to hold them. Knowing where each nickel and dime goes lets you envision the path your budget should follow. Receipts avoid overlooked minor expenses. Even a few dollars misplaced here and there can overrun a careful budget.
Traditional Financial Responsibilities
The bride and her family
• Clothes for bride and her parents
• Wedding ring and gift for groom, gifts for bridesmaids
• Ceremony site, music, rented equipment such as arch and carpet
• Save-the-dates, invitations, programs, thank-you notes
• Bouquets for bridesmaids, corsages for grandmothers, flowers for ceremony and reception
• Reception expenses: site, decorations, food, drink, music, cake, favors, photo booth
• Transportation of wedding party and others as needed to various sites: preparation, ceremony, photo locations, reception, after-party
• Wedding photography/videography
• Accommodations for special out-of-town relatives/guests
The groom and his family
• Rehearsal dinner
• Marriage license and officiant fee
• Clothing for groom and his family
• Wedding ring and gift for bride
• Gifts for groomsmen/ushers
• Bride’s bouquet, mothers’ corsages, boutonnieres for groom, groomsmen, ushers and dads
• Transportation for groom and best man to ceremony
• Honeymoon arrangements