Virtual. Curbside and to-go. Zooms. This is the new way of life for restaurants, workplaces and social events — the wedding industry included. In three short months, wedding planning has been forced to pivot completely, and Hillary Williams of Hillary J Events has been in the thick of it, monitoring and delivering unique ideas to her clients.
Caterers are offering to-go cake tasting boxes, bakers are doing the same with desserts. Bridal shops and venues are offering virtual appointments and walk-throughs. Florists are offering drop-off flower arrangements for virtual classes.
So, what does this mean for the wedding industry as we previously knew it? “The wedding industry is going to look vastly different – and as a wedding planner, I’m actually really excited about it,” Williams said. “Every vendor I know has come up with something creative. All across the board, vendors are finding new ways to serve their clients.”
The wedding community is seeing the shift from large, expensive weddings to small ceremonies that focus more on the couples themselves.
“I think we’re going to go back to keeping things simple with weddings – focusing on the heart of the matter,” Williams said. At the end of the day, the unifying aspect of weddings and highlighting the couples is what’s important.
As a result, the entire wedding industry is more unified than ever. “Everyone is banding together to come up with ways to push through this and still be creative. As planners and vendors, we are creative,” she said. “Creating is what sets our hearts on fire.”