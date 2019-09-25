Check sources
If you have attended a wedding with flowers you adore, ask about the florist. Get referrals from people whose wedding flowers have pleased them. They will be flattered!
Do a little research
Bridal and gardening magazines provide a feel or create a look. Cut out and collect floral images you like. Check all the the attractive bouquet designs in St. Louis’ Best Bridal Magazine.
Know your floral budget
If there is a flower you love, share the idea, but be open to seasonal options which bloom closer to your budget. A florist who brainstorms ideas and realistically helps get the most for your money wants your business.
Bring list and photos
Come prepared to meet a florist amid his/her products. List who should have flowers. Photograph ceremony and reception locations from different angles. Imagine flowers on a cake or other prop. Photos or swatches of gowns and dresses develop colorful details. Photos of what the florist did at similar ceremony/reception sites help evaluate if that perspective truly matches yours.
Compare prices and ideas
Reserve a florist at least four to six months before the ceremony, allowing longer time for a popular florist or in-season wedding of May through October.
Ask questions
A major part of your look or theme is planted with a florist’s competence, so you should feel comfortable asking anything. Suggest stopping by to see a cooler with bouquets and centerpieces ready for a wedding. Be specific about which decorations – aisle runner, trellis, centerpieces, even potted plants – cost extra, where a florist would recommend sourcing them, and whether you must order them directly. Check on flowers which might already be displayed, such as for a holiday, that provide inspiration – or even a free backdrop.
Write down everything
A contract details specifics: date, time, ceremony and reception sites. It lists items the florist will supply, naming color, type and cost; alternate blooms, if necessary; arrival times for setup at ceremony and reception; total cost and payment terms, plus tax, delivery and other fees; cancellation and refund policy.