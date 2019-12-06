Looks like incorporating “Something Blue” into your wedding this year won’t be too difficult after all—more like encouraged. Pantone selected a timeless color of Classic Blue.
While it may be the color of the year, it’s no flavor of the week. We live in an era where the old becomes new again—like high-wasted jeans, vinyl records and newspapers. There’s something about going back to the basics.
Every year, Pantone chooses a color that inspires fashion, design and brides and grooms alike. Past choices have included eclectic colors such as Living Coral, Marsala and Tangerine Tango. But 2020 is the year of class.
Being one of the three primary colors, blue instills a sense of peace within. It’s aesthetically pleasing and calming—yet statement-making. It’s the perfect hue to say “I do.”
Pantone describes Classic Blue as “timeless and enduring.” Fitting, right? Let this tried-and-true color be a reflection of your trust in each other.
Whether it’s your shoes, your flowers or your bridesmaid dresses—there are a myriad of ways that Classic Blue can be incorporated into your wedding day. This is the year to allow your “Something Blue” to stand out.