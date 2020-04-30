You’ve merged your finances and your home, now you must merge, divide and conquer your household responsibilities. If you don’t want these tiny conflicts to take over your newly married life, you should set some guidelines. Here are some tips that can turn mundane tasks into success:
Throw gender stereotypes out the door
The breadwinner, the mom, the man of the house — all of these roles are outdated and do nothing but cause resentment and overblown expectations. A complementary approach to divvying up chores will do your marriage a world of good.
Make a list
Early in your cohabitation, make a list and decide upon the frequency of household tasks by listing daily (dishes, cooking), weekly (trash, yardwork) and monthly (pet bathing, car washing) chores. If you agree upon the task and the frequency, you are ready to divide and conquer.
Cater to talent
Think about the jobs each of you do well, don’t mind doing or who can do it the quickest. Sign yourself up.
Take turns
There will be jobs that neither of you enjoy. Rotate frequently enough that the tasks are bearable, or raise your hand if you need help accomplishing them on a case-by-case basis.
Appreciate
Folding socks and making beds are not difficult duties in and of themselves, but the monotony and repetition can be taxing. A word of appreciation can go a long way. Be your spouse’s biggest cheerleader in appreciating their efforts, because the work will always exist.
The bottom line is that one size does not fit all when it comes to splitting household chores. Find a system that works for you and mix it up as best you can. If all else fails, hire a cleaning service or a handyman as a treat!