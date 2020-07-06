Gift box

Photo by GettyImages

Many modern couples are waiting longer to get married. They’re finding their way in their careers, starting homes and getting settled before they say, “I do.” And with this new modern timeline comes a question — what do I register for? If you already have the household goods you need, why stick to the traditional? Here are our picks to get creative with your registry!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Best Bridal Editor

Aubrey is an Editor at St. Louis Best Bridal. She loves eating on patios, coffee, being outdoors and spending time with her dog.

View comments