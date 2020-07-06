Many modern couples are waiting longer to get married. They’re finding their way in their careers, starting homes and getting settled before they say, “I do.” And with this new modern timeline comes a question — what do I register for? If you already have the household goods you need, why stick to the traditional? Here are our picks to get creative with your registry!
Tent
Outdoor Speaker
Museum Membership
Charity
His and Hers Subscriptions
Cooler
Action Cam
Honeymoon Fund
Meal Service
Robotic Vacuum
