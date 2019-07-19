Your one-of-a-kind event is cleared for takeoff. A timetable lets everyone follow your wishes according to a carefully set ETA. This sample of when to eat, dance and inject other amusement helps design your special occasion and inspire unique revisions. Communicate clearly with the DJ or master of ceremonies as well as photographer, videographer and other planners exactly what has been set up so they can keep timely watch over the event and help round up moving parts.
6:30 | SIP COCKTAILS
Guests mingle and meet, cocktails and appetizers are served. Music usually starts the party. Bride and groom may arrive unheralded, perhaps after a planned time for posed pictures along the perimeter or lingering at the ceremony site.
7:15 | ENTER, TOAST, DINE
When dinner chimes ring, guests pick up place cards and find their tables. The bridal party is announced and seated. Champagne, wine or other bubbly is poured so each guest is ready for toasts before dinner. The father of the bride welcomes guests first. Other members of the bridal party follow. Dinner is served.
8:45 | TRADITIONAL DANCES
Bride and groom take center stage for their first dance as a married couple. Father and bride dance, then mother and groom take to the dance floor. At last, the bridal party, paired by plan as bridesmaids and groomsmen, enjoy a dance. A choreographed dance may surprise and be memorable for guests.
9:00 | DESSERT IS SERVED
If wedding cake is served, it is cut first, perhaps earlier, then the catering staff serves slices of cake or offer other dessert(s).
9:15 | IN THE SWING
Guests follow the tenor of the newlyweds. Work out a music schedule in advance with the DJ or music leader.
9:45 | EXTRACURRICULARS
It’s your party. Bouquet and garter tosses suggest who marries next. Feel free to line dance, distribute favors, give token gifts to those married longest, serve late-night snacks or toast midnight.
10:45 | BON VOYAGE OR NOT
If the newlyweds leave the reception early, guests may gather to wish them farewell as the party does or does not wind down. A popular option: Bride and groom dance the night away, then continue to celebrate with remaining guests at another safe, convenient location.