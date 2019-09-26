A photo booth is an equalizer. All ages may return for the experience during the event. Photo booth images compose guest books, may appear on a couple’s website for private showings and even stream out to let the world know who got married and who attended. It fills the bride and groom’s guest book with images of all present. Plus, lucky guests take home memento photos of themselves and, if desired, relatives, friends, bride and groom. Celebrants may pre-implant their names, wedding date and a gracious expression of welcome or gratitude directly to the photo card.
Offerings
Photo booths offer a wide range of services varying in appearance, photo quality and style. Images come with or without video, may bear sage advice from pictured guests. Setup varies from one person with a camera and screen alongside a printer or may include an actual booth, partially open or enclosed, with props guests can wear or signs to hold for photographs. A full-time attendant should dress appropriately, monitor equipment and encourage all guests to participate.
Style
While a photo booth can be as much fun at a black-tie event as in a rustic location, it should mesh with your wedding’s style. Allow for its space and exterior, including backdrop and props, so it enhances the atmosphere. Once guests get a feel for what they do and receive in return, toddlers to grandparents likely will come back smiling broadly and pose for another sitting – all part of the happy entertainment plan.
Extra features
Do guests see what happens inside the booth? How many fit inside? Do guests receive a photo strip or single shot? Do bride and groom take home a CD or flash drive with all photos or a scrapbook that night? Can they be downloaded to an exclusive online site? Ask to see options in finished products.
Timing
Determine time frame, allowing estimates for setup, take-down and removal. If the site lacks space for dancing at the same time during the reception, start the party with a photo both as an ice-breaker during pre-dinner cocktails.
Quality
A qualified provider determines results. Look behind the screen for competence. Be certain the company has insurance and runs background checks on the people it provides. A company’s rating with the Better Business Bureau may differentiate the field beyond price and options.