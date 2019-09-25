You want to remember how your vows were sealed with a kiss, who was there and everyone’s enjoyment of the day. These questions help focus on a photographer to tell your tale of memories.
Samples
May we see more than one sample of your work? Can you show us a complete product like we want, start to finish, by the photographer we would have?
Image preservation
How do you protect wedding photographs and for how long? Will we be able to return in five or 10 years to replace or get more photos?
Equipment
Do you capture images with professional quality cameras or use consumer-level equipment? Is there backup if a camera, lighting or electricity fails? What special effects – black-and-white, sepia, spotlights or other – might our photographs display?
Collaboration
Do we work directly with our chosen or assigned photographer or will it be an office assistant or other staffer? Who answers our calls? How do we review, select and edit final images for online, album and print sets?
Timing
What is the maximum time until we see proofs? Once pictures are selected, how long until final delivery? Do we get a CD with all photos and when? How may we use it?
Delivery
In what format do you deliver proofs? What does the price include? Are other options or products available? At what cost?
Quality
Do you personally print photos, versus using a professional lab or consumer hobbyist as photo-finisher? Are images guaranteed against fading and for how long?
Style
Do you work primarily in a natural artistic style – traditional, photojournalistic or is it mixed? Do you like to shoot in a studio or vary locations? Are engagement photos included? Where may we take them? Who picks sites? Do you have options to suggest in inclement weather?
Experience
How long have you photographed weddings? How long are you in business? Can you provide references? If we choose companion services, who fulfills these obligations?
Assurance
How do you ensure satisfaction? What is the backup plan in a delay or emergency? What is the procedure if equipment fails or another issue arises? Do you carry liability insurance? Where is the contract with details I can read before I sign our agreement?