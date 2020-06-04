The church ruins at 620 North Spring Avenue in St. Louis has been a long-standing favorite of local St. Louis photographers for weddings, engagements and senior photos. The structure’s iconic open roof and ivy create a stunning urban background for special moments. Now, Pulitzer Arts Foundation will transform the structure into a free and public park, with an emphasis on preserving its best-loved characteristics.
Pulitzer Arts Foundation took to Instagram to announce the renovation, stating the site is “currently under construction to further stabilize the structure and add ADA accessibility to the building and adjacent green space.”
The non-profit art organization located nearby in Grand Center stated it is committed to preserving the architectural character, including the open roof of the structure. In addition to being a public park space, the site will also become host to creative programs and artist projects.
Photographers should take note, the site will be inaccessible to the public during the construction period for reasons of safety. Those planning on using the site as the backdrop for their "minimonies" will have to wait for some months.
The re-opening of the Spring Church as a public park is slated for Spring 2021.