The Social Affair is known for its extraordinary execution of all things edible for your big day – and owner Kelly Spencer guarantees that not even COVID-19 is going to change her catering company’s meticulous style or impeccably crafted food.
“Our mission remains the same and always will,” Spencer says. “We are still meeting with clients (via Zoom) to hear their story and bring their vision to life. We may have to reimagine their vision a bit, but [it] will still be extraordinary.”
The Social Affair is known for its carefully curated grazing tables; however, due to COVID-19, they can’t be safely executed at the moment, so this award-winning catering company has transformedits tables into sublime individual cheese and charcuterie boards.
“Our guests and clients are loving these unexpected starters,” Spencer says.
In terms of its fabulous food stations, The Social Affair has always had a different approach.
“Unlike traditional buffets where guests serve themselves from a set of prepared dishes, our food stations are visually stunning, interactive displays that offer variety to meet the tastes and needs of each guest,” Spencer says. “Our food stations are attended by culinary team members who serve guests and ensure they are treated like family.”
Additional culinary team members have been added to each station to ensure each guest’s experience is top-tier, while a 10-person limit at each station has been set.
“The guest is socially distanced from our team members that are wearing masks and gloves,” Spencer says. “The guests only touch the plate after the culinary team member is finished plating their custom dinner.”
Spencer says all of The Social Affair’s staff has even been to two COVID-19 training sessions, with another slated for August.
“Staff must attend COVID training before they can work,” she says. “They are required to fill out a health form 24 hours prior to each shift. Their temperature is taken as they enter the venue and taken throughout the evening. Masks and gloves are also required. All of our staff has felt extremely comfortable working recent events.”
Although Spencer agrees wedding planning during this uncertain time can be frustrating, she suggests talking to your vendors before pressing “pause.”
“We love our clients, we love our team, we love this business,” she says. “We are trying to do right by all! Before you reschedule, talk to your vendors to get their input. We understand what you are feeling. We may have a solution! Love isn’t canceled and doesn’t even have to be rescheduled. Have the smaller, more extraordinary wedding this year with the killer party next year! We are here for you.”
