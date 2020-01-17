For those planning a winter wedding, one concern may be nagging the brain—what will the flowers look like? Not to worry, a local shop can help make your winter nuptials beautiful and sustainable with seasonal flowers and greenery for the entire wedding.
Flowers & Weeds is a full-service flower shop and garden center which provides arrangements for weddings, events and everyday floral needs. They specialize in creating seasonally perfect bouquets and decorations with locally grown flowers and plants—some in their own small but fruitful garden and greenhouse from seed and some from a local partner farm, Urban Buds.
Their emphasis on sustainability means bouquets are inspired by the season—tulips, daffodils, sweet peas and vernaculas in the spring. Zinnia, echinacea, witch hazel and greens in the summer. And you’ll find amaranth, kale and dahlias in the fall.
But the winter florals are no less beautiful—vibrant handfuls of echinops, snapdragons, kale and stalk can be found in their winter wedding bouquets, along with lush greenery. Greenery can even serve as a full bouquet for those wanting to be 100% sustainable in the winter.
The style of custom-made bouquets you find in their shop almost have a free-flowing texture to them, making the florals seem more alive and unconfined. That style is what draws many people to their greenhouse, and they’re getting ready to launch a new way to order, helping even more people access their unique arrangements.
Soon, a new pick-up option will allow brides to order online by submitting a blurb and a brief description of their needs. Then the designers do what they do best.
“This is going to be great for people who love our style but don’t have a huge budget,” says owner Jessica Douglass. “It’s wonderful when they just trust us.”
In 2020, the shop will have even more homegrown options to decorate bouquets with their soon-to-fruit shrubs growing varietals of berries and greenery. The vibrant greenhouse has also been the location of many engagement shoots, and they have even hosted ceremonies in the garden. Find Flowers & Weeds in South St. Louis on Cherokee Street.