Your color scheme sets the tone for your entire wedding—literally. These colors overflow on a continuum from the save-the-dates, invites, table settings, bridesmaid dresses and, of course, bouquets. Whether you’re a naturesque bride who loves earthy tones or a lover of all things spring with fun, bright colors—your color schemes are uniquely you.
We have picked a few spring-inspired color palettes for your ultimate hue inspiration.
Classic Blue
Coral and Navy
Peaches, Pinks and Turquoise accents
Earthy Greens
Soft Purples and Pastels
