While photography, videography and photo booths are must-haves at your wedding – they aren’t your only options to capture memories. Encapsulate the day in real-time (sans technology) by hiring a live painter. Florelle Rodenberg, local artist and live wedding painting expert, is just the artist for the job.
From hobby to profession, Florelle has been painting since she was 8 years old. With her love of socializing and painting, weddings quickly became a natural fit.
After connecting with a few local wedding planners, Florelle launched her live painting business in 2019 and has been commemorating weddings one stroke at a time ever since. Florelle has painted weddings in classic St. Louis venues such as Stifel Theatre and Grant’s Farm to name a few.
“Wedding painting is a newer idea that seems to be just popping up more, so many people don’t even know it exists,” Florelle explained. “So many people come up to me and say how much they love seeing me paint and how surprised they were to see art happening at a wedding.”
The act of live painting is unique because it is a mix of art and entertainment. Florelle has the opportunity to capture the essence and love of the couple, the atmosphere and the mood of the wedding – all while entertaining their guests in the process. “It’s entertaining, but it’s also engaging,” she said.
Florelle offers a “capture” package, which includes a portrait painted during the ceremony as well as five hours of live painting at the event. And for brides who can’t fit live painting into their busy day, a general commission of a wedding portrait or a portrait of their bouquet are also options.
“I always tell my brides that the sky is the limit. I love the idea of art being part of their wedding and I am happy to help incorporate that any way I can,” she said. “Watching a painting transform from a blank canvas to a work of art is almost as magical as watching two strangers become lovers over time. I love adding a touch more magic to already-magical nights.”