First comes the budget. Then, it is time to find a fitting backdrop for details.
Colin Cowie, event planning guru, compiled a “foolproof” checklist (http://bit.ly/Cowie-blog-checklist-venue) to use when shopping for venues. After all, he noted, what does every great wedding plan need to begin? A fabulous place for sharing vows and celebrating!
Don’t fret if no venue comes to mind. Check off priorities before locking one down. He offers ideas (www.colincowie.com) for planning a wedding location – from A(rt museum) to Z(oo).
- Learn about any additional charges that may apply to venue fees. Taxes? Cleaning fee? Security? Insurance?
- Select a variety of wedding dates you would consider. The more flexible, the better.
- Draw up a guest list. Make sure the venue capacity works for both your budget and guest count.
- Inquire about tenting and rainy-day options. Is your locale of choice prone to unpredictable weather?
- Research the venue’s existing décor. Does it match your overall wedding theme?
- Consider holidays that may clog up nearby hotels. Guests will need accommodations.
- Consider the season. Are your preferred flowers in-season?
- Find out which venues offer day-of coordination. You may need a helping hand for your big day.
- Make sure you know the load-in and load-out rules and restrictions. Is there an event the day before your wedding date?
- Discuss with your venue any sound curfews that may apply. Where and when is music allowed? Only inside? Only outside? Both?
- Verify if the venue is exclusive to specific vendors. Can you bring in food and beverage vendors of your own?
- Ask if catering is included. If yes, check out what their menu offers. Make sure they have options to satisfy all your guests.
- Double-check the policy on overtime rates. Don’t forget to add this to your “what-if” budget.
- Make sure you know whether or not there are bathrooms on-site. If not, you may have to rent a temporary restroom.
- Discuss the on-site parking situation. Lack of venue parking may require you to shuttle guests.
- Learn about options for a bridal suite. Pre-ceremony comfort is everything for a cool and collected bride, whenever the month and season.
- Visit the venue. Pictures may be worth a thousand words, but seeing is believing.