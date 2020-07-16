For many engaged couples, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted walking down the aisle. But with the help of St. Louis wedding planners at An Affair to Remember, one local pair’s dream day still came true on their timeline – with a micro-wedding.
When the clients of Jody Cox, owner and principal designer of An Affair to Remember, were forced to postpone their summer nuptials to the fall due to government restrictions amid the pandemic, the seasoned wedding planner worked with the couple and their event vendors over three weeks of Zoom meetings to reimagine their big day into a smaller event at their home.
The result: a memorable intimate backyard affair with their nearest and dearest that Cox called “one of the most magical weddings.”
“Due to the smaller guest list, we were able to think outside the box with the layout,” she explains. “Instead of a traditional sit-down reception, we staged the tented area with eclectic soft seating and high-top cocktail tables. We suspended a beautiful floral chandelier from a clear-top tent lined with lights provided by Amerevent.”
Guests noshed on “amazing small bites created by The Social Affair” beside “a pool sprinkled with flowers and glowing orbs,” Cox adds. “The bride’s maids all wore different designer gowns in bright colors that only enhanced the high-end, eclectic vibe pulled together by a bold floral palette,” she says. “And our vendor partners, Signed Sealed Delivered Events [and Premier Party Rentals], were instrumental in making sure everything went without a hitch on the day!”
For those planning their own micro-wedding, Cox shares this advice:
- Reimagine the big day as an intimate affair. Micro-weddings, typically starting at 10 guests, are a new option for couples who want something more intimate, Cox says. “The more couples can visualize a new idea for their wedding, the more likely they are to consider this option,” she explains. “We will continue showcasing how we can reimagine a couple’s most memorable day into something they may never have even dreamt possible – turning it into something even better... [because] bigger isn’t always better.”
- Focus on talented, dedicated vendors and attention to detail. “The benefit to switching to or planning a micro-wedding is that couples have more wiggle room in the budget to upgrade the basic needs (food, bar, flowers, photography, etc.) and/or add in special elements that may not have been feasible with a larger guest count,” Cox says. “The things my team can do with a $5,000 budget for 50 guests looks a lot different stretched over 250 guests. Micro-weddings allow the average couple to think more about the overall experience.”
- Consider special wedding packages and kits for guidance. An Affair to Remember provides customizable micro-wedding kits, including the Backyard Micro Kit, the Venue Micro Kit and Design Your Own Kit. “Another kit we are really excited about is our collaboration with The Social Affair and their swanky new venue, The Dogwood - La Petite Affair and La Petite Experience,” Cox says. “Like all our wedding kits, these packages are completely customized to your vision and style.”
- Make your micro-wedding uniquely yours. Clients can create their own micro-packages for smaller affairs, Cox says. “We’re excited and happy to create something special and completely unique for them as we do with our full-service clients,” she notes.
