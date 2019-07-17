A wedding day, it would seem, should take care of itself, but there are so many things happening to the lady of honor that it is smart to hold to a list that suggests a bride's priorities for herself and those surrounding her. Keying in to these practical suggestions will help guide her thoughts to tend and enjoy important items of the day with the person she will wed.
- Eat a healthy breakfast and drink lots of water to avoid dehydration from excitement.
- Try to take at least a little walk, play music or meditate to reduce stress.
- Double-check that you have all items you need, with backups just in case.
- Give groom’s wedding band to maid of honor and bride’s ring to best man.
- Write down and pass along any last-minute contingency plans that occur to you.
- Have hair and makeup done according to early plan. No day-of surprises.
- Allow extra time to get dressed.
- Make certain the best man and maid of honor sign the marriage license.
- Allow extra time for the unexpected.
- Follow schedule written last month.
- Allow 50 percent more time for travel.
- Take advantage of snacks and bottled water in the dressing area.
- Greet guests by name, be gracious and grateful.
- Smile and remain calm. Do not let anything slightly amiss interfere with your joy.
- Cherish each moment of this special day with your new life partner and those gathered to celebrate with you.
- If you leave early, say goodbye to parents and grandparents.