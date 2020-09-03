Romantic possibilities abound in St. Louis’ pride and joy, Forest Park. Because it boasts so many sites for quality time with friends and family, it should come as no surprise that the 1,326-acre landmark includes many hidden gems and sweet spots for engagement and wedding photography.
One of my own personal favorites, the sea lion cove in the Saint Louis Zoo, even on crowded days, can foster a cute “captured” background of one of the cove’s chubby residents just swimming closer to greet visitors. The zoo also hosts receptions and ceremonies – and for those interested in giving back, proceeds benefit animal conservation.
For a more elegant aesthetic, The Muny’s box office, across from the gazebo, features beautiful architecture, which likewise makes a great location in the event of inclement weather. Moreover, because your love story should come through in your wedding imagery, if you’re majoring in theater or you just love preforming arts in general, this spot can serve as a personal prop.
Otherwise, the Jewel Box photographs stunningly and, in April, usually sports tulips in front of it. (They also adorn Art Hill.) Behind the Jewel Box stands a willow tree, beside a pond and a bridge, for a “secret garden” feel. Adjoining the pond sprawl ruins that perfectly combine architecture and nature.
The bottom of World’s Fair Hill, meanwhile, offers a fountain, which lights at night from spring till late autumn. During winter, furthermore, the structure serves nicely as a backdrop for photographs. At the top of the hill, the World’s Fair Pavilion provides a lovely skyline.
So whatever your specific wedding style demands, rest assured that Forest Park offers a plethora of options. You could easily spend a two-hour engagement session or break in your wedding day there with great variety – all in one site!
Megan Eileen is the co-owner of Something Bléu.