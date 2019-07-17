On your wedding day, people who surround you should be those you care about and trust. Bridesmaids and groomsmen serve this joyful purpose, so you and your spouse should invite only close relatives, best friends and faithful supporters.
In memory and photograph, these people will always be beside you on your special day. Ask people who you want to spend time with – not only at your wedding but in your future. A thoughtful bride and groom consider options and assets for possible attendants before they invite them to be part of their wedding.
Common sense lines up one to three attendants at a small, intimate wedding. A large, lavish or more formal affair will likely have more – up to 12 for each of you, provided they fit the purpose, site, camera lens and budget.
Most weddings have four to seven attendants. One groomsman per bridesmaid keeps symmetry at the altar and in photos, but there is no rule. Be certain that attendants feel comfortable with your choices for their pairings throughout the day.
Your wedding party can be easily chosen in the case of a destination wedding: the attendants probably earn a spot at your side if they are willing to make a distant trip for you. If the officiant agrees, an attendant may be someone of the opposite sex.
Groomsmen or other men, as ushers, help seat family and friends, with specific ones honored to seat mothers of the bride and groom. A young family member or close family friend can be flower girl, ring bearer or train bearer. “Juniors” fall in the age gap between flower girl/ring bearer and bridesmaid/groomsman.
Maid or matron of honor
Whether already down the aisle (matron) or not (maid), an honor attendant should be someone dear to the bride’s heart and on whom she can depend personally – perhaps a sister or a best friend – while planning and, just as importantly, on the wedding day.
Bridesmaids/groomsmen
A sister, brother, other family member or close friend of either bride or groom usually becomes a bridesmaid, groomsman or usher. They help with wedding errands. Bridesmaids (sometimes groomsmen, too) throw a bridal shower. All are key guests at pre-wedding events.
Best man
The best man should be someone the groom trusts to help with his wedding details and who will also provide moral support during this wonderful, stressful time of his life. Often, the groom asks a brother, close relative or best friend to stand beside him and, literally, get him to the church on time.
Flower girls
One or two flower girls, age 4 to 8, walk down the aisle alone or with a ring bearer. A shy flower girl may be paired with a more confident child. Family choice - or the officiant’s guidelines - determine if a parent makes the entrance with his or her infant or very young child. As they walk down the aisle before the bride, flower girls may hold a ball of flowers on a ribbon, a basket of rose petals to scatter or baby roses to pass to guests.
Ring bearer
The ring bearer – a young boy of age 4 or 5 – walks down the aisle alone or with the flower girl(s). He carries a decorative pillow or box with real or artificial rings attached with ribbon. To avoid misplacement, the best man may securely hold real ones.