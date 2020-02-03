If you’re planning a wedding, there’s no need to buy everything you’ll need for the event. Here are 10 things to consider renting instead:
1. Tables and chairs: Even if your venue offers them, you may prefer to choose different ones that better suit your theme.
2. Table linens and napkins: These come in a number of colors and styles and can be selected to complement your wedding aesthetic.
3. Lighting: Add lights to create the precise ambiance you’re looking for.
4. Centerpieces: You’ll need to purchase the flowers, but many florists offer vases as rental items.
5. Tents: If you’re hosting an outdoor wedding, it’s important to have a plan in place in case it rains.
6. Lounge furniture: An area with comfortable chairs and couches is a great place to rest between dances.
7. Dance floor: A space to cut the rug is a must at most weddings. If your venue doesn’t have one, rent it.
8. China, flatware and stemware: Your caterer or venue may have some that you can use, but you may wish to upgrade to nicer looking pieces.
9. Photo backdrop: Whether you’re planning a photobooth or not, a beautiful backdrop is sure to be a hit with selfie-loving guests.
10. Entertainment: If you want to make sure your guests have fun, rent some large scale games or even a bouncy castle to keep them talking.